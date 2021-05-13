GVO Asset Management Ltd Invests $88,000 in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,022,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,382 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after acquiring an additional 440,524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 124,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 232,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,613,386. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

COLD stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $37.16. 17,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,664. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

