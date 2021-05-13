Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.45 Million in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYD traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $62.67. The stock had a trading volume of 38,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.69. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $62.97.

