Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $549,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.43. 6,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,973. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.34. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.