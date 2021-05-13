Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Invests $504,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after buying an additional 402,627 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $7,898,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

WPM traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $44.09. 72,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,292. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

