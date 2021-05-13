GYL Financial Synergies LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.06. 352,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,793,107. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.