Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.60. The company had a trading volume of 76,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,875. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day moving average is $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.52.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,090 shares of company stock worth $38,487,607. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.