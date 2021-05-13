Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up approximately 1.2% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.56 and its 200-day moving average is $183.87. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.86 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.72.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.