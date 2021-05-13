39,732 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Bought by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Invesco by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 84,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,713. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 870,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,207,401 over the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

