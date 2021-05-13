Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $147,171,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $50,883,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,842 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,077,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

NCLH stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 419,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,754,480. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

