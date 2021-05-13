Better Money Decisions LLC Buys Shares of 223 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 223 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $26,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Truist Securities cut their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $486.58. 63,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,842,662. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $523.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

