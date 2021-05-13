Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.33. 42,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,517,592. Energous has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.

Get Energous alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 245,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $98,629 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.