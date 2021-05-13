The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.24%.

Shares of LGL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.82. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,551. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 million, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.