The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.24%.
Shares of LGL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.82. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,551. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 million, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.88.
About The LGL Group
