Piper Sandler Upgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has $125.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

FRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Shares of FRT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,585. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.97. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $118.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

