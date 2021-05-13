Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.240-1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $847 million-$856 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $798.97 million.

LCUT stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,318. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $354.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

LCUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

