Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,525 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 24.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDRV. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,221,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 68,937 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000.

IDRV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,143. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

