Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,031 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWBC. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,770. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,498 shares of company stock valued at $272,016 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.