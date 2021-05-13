Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires 5,479 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $24,191,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,609,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,509,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,345,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 103,021 shares during the period.

PSK stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,006. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

