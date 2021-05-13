4,900 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in ASML by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ ASML traded up $15.17 on Thursday, reaching $617.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,280. The firm has a market cap of $259.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $637.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.41. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $283.31 and a 52 week high of $675.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.