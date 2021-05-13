Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda trimmed its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 35.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,171,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 648,030 shares during the period. Vale accounts for about 3.5% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Vale were worth $20,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vale by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.31. 1,086,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,552,244. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.75%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

