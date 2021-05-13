Phantasma Energy Price Tops $0.0411 on Major Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $8,415.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

