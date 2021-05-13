Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) is Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises about 4.2% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $190.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.89. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $102.56 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

