Analysts Set M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target at $65.40

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.78%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,406 shares of company stock worth $1,829,654 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. First Command Bank bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.