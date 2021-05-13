Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 395 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AYI. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 985,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,608,000 after buying an additional 109,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AYI traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,279. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. Analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.86.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

