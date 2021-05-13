Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

PSQ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 933,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,601. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

