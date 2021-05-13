Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOG. Robert W. Baird upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $46.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,024. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

