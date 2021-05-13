Brokerages Set Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) PT at $40.42

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.02. 21,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,005. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

