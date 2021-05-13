Homeros Price Up 16.5% Over Last Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, Homeros has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $63.99 million and approximately $11.81 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

