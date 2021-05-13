PAYCENT (PYN) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 13th. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $192,019.59 and $2,012.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00087055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.30 or 0.01031573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00069393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00111562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00061496 BTC.

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

