Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 378.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $204,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $432,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.30. 105,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,833,418. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.69. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.