Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 46,457.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,042,887 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040,647 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $56,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 55,880 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,659 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.79. 44,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,357. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

