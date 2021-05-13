Brokerages Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.62. DexCom posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.94.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total transaction of $2,102,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,421 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,722 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DexCom by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,445,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in DexCom by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after purchasing an additional 451,362 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $331.00. 10,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,958. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 139.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

