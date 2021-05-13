Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTSH. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,402. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

