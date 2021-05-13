$2.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to report $2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.99 and the lowest is $2.82. United Therapeutics reported earnings of $2.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $11.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $12.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.18 to $15.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Therapeutics.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

UTHR traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.57. 2,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,618. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock worth $1,154,689 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,151,000 after buying an additional 139,803 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.