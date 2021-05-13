Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

NASDAQ PAAS traded down $3.68 on Thursday, hitting $29.68. 473,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,866. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.42, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.95.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

