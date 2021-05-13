Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Up to $26.35

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.35, but opened at $27.45. Guess’ shares last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 4,538 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other Guess’ news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $803,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Guess’ by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 5,684.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

