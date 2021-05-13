Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,789,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up approximately 2.3% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 1.81% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $228,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.48. 91,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,515,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEVA. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

