Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 207,235 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,292,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,235 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 0.9% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $94,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.98. 639,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,863,596. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

