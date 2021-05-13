Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $326,000 Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,342. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $92.39 and a 12 month high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.13.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

