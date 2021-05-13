Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Gap Down to $6.22

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.04. Enerplus shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 32,869 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 25.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

