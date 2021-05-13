Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,300,000 after acquiring an additional 628,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,970,000 after acquiring an additional 118,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,109,000 after purchasing an additional 117,881 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,278,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,999,000 after purchasing an additional 114,324 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 34,857 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.33. 12,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,945. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.