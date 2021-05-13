Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Shares Sold by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 makes up about 1.4% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXQ. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 alerts:

NXQ stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 26,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,675. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.