Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2021 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

5/4/2021 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

5/3/2021 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/13/2021 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

3/17/2021 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BXMT stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 26,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,399. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,926 shares of company stock worth $91,841. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,176,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

