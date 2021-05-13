National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Stock Price Up 7.3%

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $254.80 and last traded at $254.78. Approximately 8 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.49.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.31. The company has a market capitalization of $926.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.15.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $9.94 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $223.54 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

