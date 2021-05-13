American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.05. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

