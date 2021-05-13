Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Trading Down 10.5%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) shares traded down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.41. 32,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,093,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $902,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $17,364,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,388,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.