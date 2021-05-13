PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.36

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.36 and last traded at $27.58, with a volume of 3513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $559.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. PetMed Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PetMed Express by 23.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.