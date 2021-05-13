Better Money Decisions LLC Buys New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October makes up approximately 2.5% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC owned 1.70% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POCT. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:POCT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,786. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $28.93.

