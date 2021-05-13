Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,751,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.03. The stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,097. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.19. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $177.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

