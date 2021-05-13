Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 95,748 Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 957.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,748 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of U.S. Global Jets ETF worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JETS. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,005,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 2,410.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 473,934 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,736,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,005,000.

Shares of JETS stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 156,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,118. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.