Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $3.62 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 847,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ball by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,388,000 after buying an additional 349,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,441,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,834,000 after buying an additional 354,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,276,000 after purchasing an additional 284,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,544. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average is $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on BLL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.